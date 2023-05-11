US decisions such as confiscating Malofeev's assets will boomerang — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The confiscation of the assets of the founder of the Tsargrad TV channel Konstantin Malofeev and their transfer to Ukraine will hit the United States itself like a boomerang and undermine its credibility, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Such decisions (the transfer of Malofeev's assets to Ukraine - TASS), of course, hit them like a boomerang," the Kremlin spokesman said. "This is nothing more than an infringement on a completely sacred property right for the United States. This undermines their credibility," he added.

Peskov stressed that Russia will not leave the confiscation of Malofeev’s assets. Answering the question about whether Russia plans to respond to US actions, he noted that Russia will look for "non-linear, non-standard response options." "In any case, such steps, of course, cannot be left unanswered," he stressed.

On May 10, Reuters reported that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had authorized that the funds seized from Malofeev be used for the needs of Ukraine. The total volume of the assets reached $5.4 mln, according to the agency.