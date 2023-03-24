Lavrov doubts West can shed its Russophobic ways any time soon

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ruled out a scenario where the West might abandon its policy of Russophobia any time soon.

"Should the West decide to abandon their current Russophobic policies and opt for equal cooperation with Russia, that would mostly benefit them," Russia’s top diplomat said in an article for the Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer) magazine. "But we are realists and we know that such a scenario is unlikely in the near future," he added.

Besides, the Russian foreign minister said, gaining Russia’s trust would "come at a price." "Now, Washington and Brussels must work hard to earn it," Lavrov emphasized.