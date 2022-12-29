LPR Parliament to adopt new constitution on December 30 — parliament speaker

LUGANSK, December 29. /TASS/. The LPR People’s Council (parliament) will adopt a new constitution of the republic during the plenary meeting on December 30, says People’s Council chairman Denis Miroshnichenko.

"I have said it repeatedly that we will adopt a constitution before the end of this year. And I’m not denying those words: tomorrow (December 30), we will have a plenary meeting, and the adoption of the constitution will be one of the agenda points. So it can be discussed openly already," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Miroshnichenko said that LPR Acting Head Leonid Pasechnik introduced the draft constitution to the parliament, adding that it could be adopted next week.