Putin arrives in Tula to visit company developing high-precision weapons

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tula on Friday on a working visit.

He is accompanied by Tula Region Governor Alexey Dyumin.

The president is set to visit the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau that manufactures high-precision weapons and various other armaments, among other things. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will take a look at the products.

The president then plans to hold a meeting with heads of defense industry companies. Dyumin will also show Putin the regional situation center.

Peskov said Putin on Friday will focus on issues related to meeting the needs of the armed forces, first of all the forces that are engaged in the special military operation.