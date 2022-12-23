Diplomat says Russia-US relations are on their last legs

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia-US relations are on their last legs, Alexander Darchiyev, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"It is important, in our view, that the head of the [US] diplomatic mission focus not on the deterioration of already last-ditch relations, but try at least to keep them at the current level by trying to do better," he said, commenting on the role to be played by Lynne Tracy, whom the US Senate approved for the post of American ambassador to Russia on Wednesday.

Tracy is the first woman to serve as US ambassador to Russia. Until recently she headed the US diplomatic mission in Armenia.