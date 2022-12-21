Foreign media remain silent about Ukraine’s shelling of Donetsk civilians – Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Foreign media and human rights organizations remain silent about Ukraine’s shelling attacks targeting civilians in Donetsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, on Tuesday.

"I call attention to the fact that not a single foreign media outlet or human rights organization has broken the silence on this issue," Putin said, commenting on intensified shelling attacks on Donetsk.

In turn, Pushilin said the situation has been like that since 2014.

"Let’s face the truth: Donbass was seeking to resolve the conflict peacefully, and so did Russia, who, as a guarantor nation was doing everything within its power and even more. If only we could foretell back then - based on what we saw during negotiations - that Europe and the West cannot be trusted," Pushilin said, adding that he was shocked by former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent confessions.

"They said they were not planning to honor any commitments, that they signed documents only to win time, [and] rearm Ukraine," Putin said.