Kremlin sees no shifts in EU policy toward diplomatic settlement in Ukraine — Spokesman

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that the Kremlin does not see any shifts in European policy directed at a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine.

"No, we don’t think so," the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to whether Moscow thought that there were any shifts in the European stance toward the diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the TF1 TV channel following his US visit said that the future European security architecture should include guarantees for Russia. In his opinion, this issue will be part of peace discussions, so it is necessary to think how France and the EU can protect their allies and at the same time provide Russia with security guarantees, once the parties return to the negotiating table. That said, Macron emphasized that he did not see any military resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and asserted that the only way to resolve the situation is through negotiations.