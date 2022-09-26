US denies alternative view on referendums, replicates threats — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The US denies any alternative view of the situation in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, where referendums on joining Russia are held, and only replicates threats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a Channel One TV broadcast on Monday.

"The US has previously denied and continues to deny any alternative view and a different approach to the situations, including in the territories where referendums on the most important issue, the fateful issue (of joining Russia - TASS) continue to take place," he said. "They [the US] continue to dictate to all people who live in these territories, to those who make decisions directly based on their own understanding, where to live, how to live, what to do, how to arrange their normal existence, guaranteed safe, prosperous life," the senior diplomat noted, "They dictate the opposite, they pull these people back, they replicate the threats".

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27. Due to security reasons, during the first four days, voting does not take place at polling stations, but in neighborhoods and at residents’ homes.