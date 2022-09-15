Kiev’s "filtration measures" imply killings of people - Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Kiev’s "filtration measures" on the territories vacated by the allied forces in fact imply killings of civilians and absolute lawlessness from the standpoint of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"Particularly alarming are the numerous reports of filtration measures being carried out by the Ukrainian special services and neo-Nazi armed groups on the territories from which the allied forces were withdrawn for regrouping," Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"It is scary to imagine what the Ukrainian military is doing to thousands of people now. It does everything. First of all, these people get killed," Zakharova stated. "This is not a matter of doing some kind of justice. It’s absolute lawlessness, which in principle, does not fit in with any norms of any humanitarian law. I emphasize once again that thousands of people, peaceful civilians, are forced through these filtration measures," Zakharova said.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the Ukrainian forces’ punitive operations against civilians in the Kharkov Region as outrageous.