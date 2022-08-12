Wounded Russian soldiers will undergo rehabilitation, receive new professions — ministry

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian soldiers who were wounded during the special military operation in Ukraine will be provided with state-of-the-art artificial limbs, will be able to undergo rehabilitation and receive new professions, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

A ceremony of awarding Russian servicemen was held on Friday at the rehab and education center at the Vishmensky military hospital in Moscow. Along with awards, the soldiers received certificates of new professions and certificates for housing.

"State-of-the-art artificial limbs were manufactured and adjusted for each of you. A training course is offered to learn how to operate them. A rehabilitation program has been developed for each of you," Alexander Sergoventsev, deputy chief of the main military medicine directorate, said.

According to the ministry, new professions received at the educational center will make it possible for the wounded soldiers to continue military service in the defense ministry’s organizations.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier that a decision was made to grant servicemen wounded during the special military operation in Ukraine a possibility too continue military service.