Russia ready to act as mediator for North Korea, DPR and LPR — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to join the process of establishing relations between North Korea and the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has told TASS.

"As far as I know, my colleagues from the embassies of North Korea, DPR and LPR accredited in Russia have already built wonderful businesslike relations, and are actively engaging in contacts to work on issues of bilateral and trilateral cooperation in various spheres," the ambassador said.

"If necessary, and if we obtain the required instructions from Moscow, the embassy will join this effort in a most active way. We have experience and knowledge to share, and it may come in handy for our friends," the diplomat added.

Matsegora went on to say that the issue of organizing flows of Korean labor migrants to Donbass to rebuild the countries after Ukrainian attacks was only for Donetsk, Lugansk and Pyongyang to decide.

"The ways of settling this issue are within their own exclusive zone of responsibility," the ambassador said.