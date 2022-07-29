Russian diplomat rejects Japan’s criticism of drills near southern Kuril islands

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Japan’s attempt to protest against Russia’s military drills near the southern Kuril islands was improper, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

"Leaving out another improper attempt to protest against our activities on our own soil, we were surprised to hear Japan demand that the southern Kuril islands be excluded from the zone where Russian military exercises take place," the statement reads.

Zakharova added that the southern Kuril islands were "an integral part of Russia" and their status was out of the question.

The Japanese government earlier demanded that Russia abandon plans to conduct drills near the southern Kuril islands as part of the Vostok (or East) command and staff exercise. Tokyo stated that such actions by Russia contradicted Japan’s position.