Lavrov laces into Western doublethink on Ukraine at G20 event

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Western nations are employing doublethink on Ukraine which makes it clear that they are more concerned about ideology than the country itself, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said following the recent G20 foreign minister meeting in Indonesia.

"I took the liberty of reminding our Western colleagues about what they said in the previous months and asked them to make up their mind about what they want after all," he pointed out. "The West’s doublethink shows that it is ideology that comes first rather than their concern about Ukrainians, Ukraine and European security in general," Lavrov stressed.

He also emphasized that "if the West doesn't want talks to take place but wishes for Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield - because both views have been expressed - then perhaps, there is nothing to talk about with the West." "The reason is that by pursuing such approaches, it is preventing Ukraine from moving on to the peace process, making the country receive more weapons to use them to target cities and kill civilians, which is what we can see happening every day and what we cannot tolerate," the Russian foreign minister specified.

According to Lavrov, Western countries at the meeting "avoided following the G20 mandate, focusing on global economic issues and seeking agreements to pave the way for solutions on sustainable development at the United Nations. Instead, immediately after taking the floor, they started to castigate Russia in a frenzied manner over the situation in Ukraine".