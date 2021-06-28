{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Updated at: 

West tries to ‘lay down the law’ in international relations - Lavrov

Russia stands accused of adopting an ‘aggressive posture’ in a number of regions, Russian Foreign Minister said

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Western countries using their rules to replace the existing instruments of international law shows that they are striving to "lay down the law" on the world stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article published in Kommersant and Russia in Global Affairs on Monday.

"The beauty of these Western ‘rules’ lies precisely in the fact that they lack any specific content. When someone acts against the will of the West, it immediately responds with a groundless claim that ‘the rules have been broken’ (without bothering to present any evidence) and declares its ‘right to hold the perpetrators accountable’. The less specific they get, the freer their hand to carry on with the arbitrary practice of employing dirty tactics as a way to pressure competitors. During the so-called ‘wild 1990s’ in Russia, we used to refer to such practices as laying down the law," Lavrov said.

The minister added that the West deliberately shies away from spelling out the rules it purports to follow, just as it refrains from explaining why they are needed. "After all, there are already thousands of universal international legal instruments setting out clear national commitments and transparent verification mechanisms," he said.

Relations with Russia

The statements of Western countries about their readiness to normalize relations with Russia if it "comes to its senses and makes the required concessions" have lost any meaning, Russian Foreign Minister wrote.

"As for Russia, it is high time that everyone understands that we have drawn a definitive line under any attempts to play a one-way game with us. All the mantras we hear from the Western capitals on their readiness to put their relations with Moscow back on track, as long as it repents and changes its tack, are meaningless. Still, many persist, as if by inertia, in presenting us with unilateral demands, which does little, if any, credit to how realistic they are." Lavrov said.

The minister noted that Russia develops on its own, independently and protecting national interests while remaining open to reaching agreements with foreign partners on an equal basis, has long been at the core of all its position papers on foreign policy, national security, and defense.

"However, judging by the practical steps taken over the recent years by the West, they probably thought that Russia did not really mean what it preached as if it did not intend to follow through on these principles. This includes the hysterical response to Moscow’s efforts to stand up for the rights of Russians in the aftermath of the bloody 2014 government coup in Ukraine, supported by the United States, NATO, and the EU. They thought that if they applied some more pressure on the elites and targeted their interests while expanding personal, financial, and other sectoral sanctions, Moscow would come to its senses and realize that it would face mounting challenges on its development path, as long as it did not ‘change its behavior’, which implies obeying the West," he added.

Russia, according to Lavrov, made it clear that it will view the policy by the United States and Europe as a new reality and will proceed on economic and other matters from the premise that we cannot depend on unreliable partners. However, the West persisted in believing that, at the end of the day, "Moscow ‘will come to its senses’ and will make the required concessions for the sake of financial reward."

"Let me emphasize what President Vladimir Putin has said on multiple occasions: there have been no unilateral concessions since the late 1990s and there never will be. If you want to work with us, recover lost profits and business reputations, let us sit down and agree on ways we can meet each other halfway in order to find fair solutions and compromises," Lavrov said.

‘Aggressive posture’

Western countries dislike the fact that Moscow stands up for states that have become victims of Western gambles and "have been attacked by international terrorists", Sergey Lavrov wrote.

"Russia stands accused of adopting an ‘aggressive posture’ in a number of regions. This is the way they treat Moscow’s policy aimed at countering ultra-radical and neo-Nazi aspirations in its immediate neighborhood, where the rights of Russians, as well as other ethnic minorities, are being suppressed, and the Russian language, education and culture rooted out. They also dislike the fact that Moscow stands up for countries that became victims to Western gambles, were attacked by international terrorists, and risked losing their statehood, as was the case with Syria," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, Russia and China have been designated as the main obstacles to delivering on the agenda set out at the June summits, labeled as ‘authoritarian powers’. "From a general perspective, they face two groups of grievances, loosely defined as external and internal. In terms of international affairs, Beijing is accused of being too assertive in pursuing its economic interests (the Belt and Road initiative), as well as expanding its military and, in general, technological might with a view to increasing its influence," he wrote.

"Still, the West reserved its biggest words to the inner workings of the "non-democratic" countries and its commitment to reshape them to fit into the Western mold. This entails bringing society in compliance with the vision of democracy as preached by Washington and Brussels," Lavrov said.

The minister added that this lies at the root of the demands that Moscow and Beijing, as well as all others, to "follow the Western prescriptions on human rights, civil society, opposition treatment, the media, governance and the interaction between the branches of power".

Russia’s tradition

Lavrov believes that the Russian tradition to "hold one’s word" is unlikely to take hold in the West, he wrote. The minister noted that the West has been justifying NATO’s "unreserved eastward expansion" towards the Russian border. "When we point to the assurances provided to the Soviet Union that this would not happen, we hear that these were merely spoken promises, and there were no documents signed to this effect. There is a centuries-old tradition in Russia of making handshake deals without signing anything and holding one’s word as sacrosanct, but it seems unlikely to ever take hold in the West," he said.

Discussing how Western countries are trying to replace existing norms of international law with a rules-based world order, Lavrov noted "Make no mistake: there is nothing wrong with the rules per se. On the contrary, the UN Charter is a set of rules, but these rules were approved by all countries of the world, rather than by a closed group at a cozy get-together".

"An interesting detail: in Russian, the words ‘law’ and ‘rule’ share a single root. To us, a rule that is genuine and just is inseparable from the law. This is not the case for Western languages. For instance, in English, the words ‘law’ and ‘rule’ do not share any resemblance. See the difference? ‘Rule’ is not so much about the law, in the sense of generally accepted laws, as it is about the decisions taken by the one who rules or governs," the minister said.

According to him, "It is also worth noting that ‘rule’ shares a single root with ‘ruler’, with the latter’s meanings including the commonplace device for measuring and drawing straight lines. It can be inferred that through its concept of "rules" the West seeks to align everyone around its vision or apply the same yardstick to everybody so that everyone falls into a single file".

West rejects Russia’s proposals to condemn demolition of WWII monuments in Europe - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister added, that they "also want to condemn to oblivion momentous post-war developments"
Read more
Russia’s latest radar capable of tracking over 300 surface and air targets — developer
The Russian Podsolnukh-E radar offers major advantages compared to foreign surface wave radar stations
Read more
Delta COVID-19 strain spreads across nearly 90 countries — Russian sanitary watchdog
The sanitary watchdog’s chief also mentioned that Russia managed to withstand the fight against the pandemic in March-April 2021 when Europe saw an increase in COVID-19 cases
Read more
Press review: Russia, UK play game of ‘battleships’ and Taliban move on Tajikistan border
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 24th
Read more
US intelligence has no clear answers about numerous mysterious flying objects — report
The report says that aerial phenomena of unclear nature "pose a hazard to safety of flight" and "possibly, national security"
Read more
Russian government approves agreement on Russian navy logistics center in Sudan
The document was signed in Khartoum on July 23, 2019, and in Moscow on December 1, 2020
Read more
Colombia documents highest-ever daily COVID death toll
The Colombian health ministry has informed of 693 deaths from COVID-19
Read more
Russia registers a new high of 21,665 coronavirus cases since January 21
New coronavirus cases in Moscow grow by 8,457 in past day
Read more
COVID Delta variant becoming prevailing in Russia — expert
According to Gorelov, the age composition of patients has also changed
Read more
Press Review: Black Sea incident prompts weapon review and Pentagon wary of China’s nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 25th
Read more
NATO drills in Ukraine provoke destabilization near Russia’s borders, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO is holding seven drills in Ukraine this year
Read more
Pentagon notified other countries about airstrikes
Not specifying information on Russia
Read more
Russian Ambassador: incident in the Black Sea could have led to military incident
Andrei Kelin said that he has scheduled meetings with the British side, based on which he expects to clarify the incident with the British destroyer
Read more
Bombs will be on target next time, Russian diplomat warns after Black Sea violation
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service border control service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender near Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Pashinyan’s party wins 53.91% votes
The Armenia bloc of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan came in second with 21.9% of the vote
Read more
Russian lower house speaker calls on UN and OSCE to condemn UK’s actions
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, consequences of the incident with Royal Navy’s destroyer in the Black Sea might have been disastrous
Read more
Russia won’t abide by PACE resolution on Crimea as it contradicts constitution - lawmaker
The resolution was adopted by PACE on Wednesday to follow up the report by Icelandic representative Sunna Aevarsdotti about the situation involving Crimean Tatars
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
Moscow living through coronavirus pandemic anew due to new strain, says mayor
People must be inoculated against COVID-19 to lead a normal life and there is no other way out, Sergei Sobyanin stressed
Read more
Diplomat slams NATO steps on Ukraine as unscrupulous
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Russia’s national policy, both domestic and external, is based not on the fear of a war with anyone but on a principal choice in favor of peace and maintaining it
Read more
Black Sea Fleet monitors US destroyer entering Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry
It will take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise
Read more
Incident with destroyer could have triggered "unwarranted escalation" — UK Army chief
On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket launched from Plesetsk space center — Defense Ministry
All pre-launch operations and the blastoff proceeded normally
Read more
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia documents over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Jan 24
In total, 5,388,695 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic
Read more
Russia reports over 20,500 daily COVID-19 cases
Moscow registered 6,723 COVID-19 cases over the past day
Read more
About 2,000 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow every day
That creates a lot of stress for the medical system, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Moscow does not rule out tough response to London’s recurrent provocations - ambassador
Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Syria — envoy to UN
The envoy went on to say that Israel’s actions "complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region"
Read more
Kremlin slams position of states hosting NATO forces and speculating on Russia threat
The desire by the EU’s latest member states to accumulate larger NATO forces on their territory "does not lead to higher security on the continent," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
COVID-19 mortality down by 80% after first shot of Sputnik V — Argentinian health ministry
The study involved more than 471,000 people
Read more
Belgorod nuclear sub begins its first sea trials — source
The nuclear submarine is to be handed over to the ordering party in late 2021
Read more
Russia faces resistance to all its reconciliation efforts in Syria — envoy
Apart from working on Syria’s chemical dossier, Russia is also trying to ease politicization of the humanitarian file
Read more
Russia, US to discuss visa issues, work of diplomatic missions next week, says diplomat
Russia expects US to involve Europe in dialogue on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket installed on Baikonur spaceport’s launch pad
The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 02:27 Moscow Time on June 30
Read more
Health minister notes spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia’s big cities
Mikhail Murashko pointed out that vaccination is a collective safety factor
Read more
US launches airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria
The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said
Read more
Russian naval ships, aircraft kick off drills in Mediterranean
The drills involve five warships, including the missile cruiser Moskva, the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, and the submarines Stary Oskol and Rostov-on-Don
Read more
New Czech government to make decision on building ties with Russia, says foreign minister
The relations would be built on the basis of mutual respect and would be pragmatic if possible, Jakub Kulhanek noted
Read more
MiG-31K fighters join Russian Navy’s maneuvers in Mediterranean
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have also performed their training flights, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Moscow records all-time high of 114 COVID-19 daily deaths
Over the past day, Moscow recorded some 6,723 new coronavirus cases
Read more
Russia records all-time high of COVID-19 weekly deaths
Russia’s weekly COVID-19 death toll surged by 3,921
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s oldest sub may redeploy to Baltic Sea after repairs
The Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Plant told TASS earlier that the submarine was set to re-enter service after November 2021
Read more
‘Not much’ to reconsider in Russia’s position on Ukraine — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the situation in Donbass is Ukraine’s internal problem, "and Russia participates in a format that works, in order to help Ukraine solve this problem"
Read more
Russian UN envoy tells ex-US ambassador which country is to be seen as declining power
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "only US intelligence and military spendings to overthrow legitimate governments thrive"
Read more
Impossible to imagine British destroyer’s actions weren’t agreed with US - Zakharova
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Read more
Moscow to consider anti-missile system deployment by US in Poland in military planning
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that not only for the US and Poland, but for NATO in general there is "a good opportunity" now to think again about Russia’s proposal on mutual ascertainable moratoriums on non-deployment of medium-range percussion complexes in Europe
Read more
State trials of Russia’s Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to be completed in early 2022
The High-Precision Weapons Holding is also conducting trials of new BT-3F tracked amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle
Read more
Russia open for dialogue with those who seeks balance of interests - Lavrov
Confrontation is not our choice, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Turkey launches Istanbul canal project bypassing Bosphorus
The implementation of the canal project will require about $ 15 billion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more