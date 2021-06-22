New US sanctions on Russia won’t yield result, envoy says

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The US further line towards imposing unilateral sanctions against Russia won’t yield the result sought by Washington and won’t change Moscow’s policy, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"If the US chooses the talks or the line towards continuing discussions through sanctions, this won’t yield a positive result," the diplomat said commenting on a recent report that the Biden administration was drawing up new restrictions against Moscow over the situation with Alexey Navalny.

"In my opinion, the past years, when hundreds of sanctions were slapped on Russia, showed that we can calmly live and work. And absolutely sanctions cannot influence the Russian state’s foreign policy. And also, by the way, the Russian state’s domestic policy," he stated.

According to the diplomat, in this situation it’s up to the US to make decisions. "Certainly, the US should choose how to build these relations. And I think there is the need to tackle particular problems rather than try to threaten Russia because by using threats, blackmail and sanctions hardly anyone could expect that Moscow will reconsider its foreign or domestic policy and will follow Washington’s instructions," he stated.