Putin vows to assist Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan in resolving border issue

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. Moscow will do its best to help Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan resolve the situation on the border through talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Sochi on Monday.
"We were keeping a close and concerned eye on the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," the Russian head of state pointed out.
He noted that the issue had been brought up in talks with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon who had visited Moscow a while ago. "We appreciate the parties’ willingness to resolve all issues through talks. I am confident that this is the only way to achieve the goal," Putin stressed.
"We will do everything we can to help you resolve these issues," the Russian president assured Japarov. "A long-term solution needs to be found that would be in the interests of both parties," Putin added.
The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the disputed Golovnoi water intake facility escalated on April 28, after skirmishes erupted between the residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, clashes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. On the evening of the same day, the parties agreed to a ceasefire and the pullout of troops.