Putin vows to assist Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan in resolving border issue

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. Moscow will do its best to help Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan resolve the situation on the border through talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Sochi on Monday.

"We were keeping a close and concerned eye on the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," the Russian head of state pointed out.

He noted that the issue had been brought up in talks with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon who had visited Moscow a while ago. "We appreciate the parties’ willingness to resolve all issues through talks. I am confident that this is the only way to achieve the goal," Putin stressed.