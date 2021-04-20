Kremlin says certain tension emerges lately between Russia, several countries

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A certain tension has been emerging lately between Russia and a whole number of foreign countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"Indeed, between Moscow and a number of countries there has been a certain tension lately," the spokesman admitted. "In no way has Russia initiated this tension," he added.

According to the Kremlin representative, such periods happen in bilateral relations. "Yet this doesn’t mean that Russia is ready to sacrifice any of its own interests in order to overcome this," he emphasized.