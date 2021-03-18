Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s boorish remarks about Russian leader Vladimir Putin will inevitably have a negative impact on relations between the two countries, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"Such remarks cannot be tolerated under any circumstances and will inevitably rise tensions between our countries. The recall of the Russian ambassador to US for consultations is a prompt, adequate and the only sensible response in such a situation. I suspect that if the US fails to provide an explanation and apology, it won’t end there," the senator pointed out.