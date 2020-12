MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin would be unable to work from a secret bunker, considering his potency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station Friday, adding that there is no bunker under the president’s countryside residence.

"There are no bunkers," the spokesman said. "No head of state, especially as vigorous as Putin, would be able to hunker down in any bunker."