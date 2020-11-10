Russian Foreign Ministry not aware of creation of new working group on Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry is not aware of the creation of a working group on settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to replace the OSCE Minsk Group, the commentary by Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov said, published on the Ministry’s website on Tuesday.

According to him, "it is best to ask the actual participants" about the content of a phone conversation between Russian and Turkish leaders. "Although the Russian Foreign Ministry is not aware of the creation of any bilateral formats to replace the OSCE Minsk Group," the diplomat stressed.