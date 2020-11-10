Aliyev promises to punish those responsible for attack on Russian helicopter, says Putin

SOCHI, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev has promised to carry out thorough investigation and punish those responsible for an attack on a Russian helicopter.

"Azerbaijan’s president has promised me that thorough investigation will be held within the framework of criminal proceedings and those responsible will be punished," Putin said at a meeting with senior Defense Ministry officials and chiefs of federal agencies and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

Russia’s Mi-24 helicopter was shot down in Armenian airspace near the border with Azerbaijan on November 9. Two crewmembers were killed and one was injured. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged that the helicopter was shot down by accident and said that Baku was ready to pay a compensation to Moscow.