Superficial deliberations on causes of terrorist act in Vienna improper, diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Initial superficial deliberations on causes of the terrorist act in Vienna on Monday are inappropriate, an investigation is needed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Tuesday in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

"No initial and superfluous deliberations are appropriate. An investigation is necessary which is actually conducted now by Austria's competent bodies," the diplomat said in response to a question on causes of this terrorist act.

According to her, the main task of Moscow is to focus on the fate of Russian citizens residing in Austria. "We are doing everything possible in order to obtain timely information from Austrian ministries and agencies and provide appropriate recommendations for our compatriots," the diplomat stressed.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred at six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Four people were killed and 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the attackers was shot by the police. As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men.

Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the attack a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places.