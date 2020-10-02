Putin, Lukashenko discuss bilateral, global issues

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Vladimir Putin of Russia have held a telephone conversation, discussing bilateral and global issues, the BelTA news agency reported on Friday.

"Lukashenko and Putin exchanged views on global issues, the situation in the two countries and the coronavirus pandemic and summed up joint activities," the agency said.

The two presidents also discussed tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the news agency, Lukashenko and Putin expressed concern about the rise in coronavirus cases. In addition, they touched upon ways to fully restore transport links between the two countries.

The outcome of the Slavic Brotherhood 2020 military drills and the Seventh Forum of the Regions of Russia and Belarus were another focal point of the conversation. The two leaders highlighted the importance of direct contact between regional heads and economic entities.