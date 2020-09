MINSK, September 29. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus signed about 70 agreements and contracts amounting to more than $70 mln within the Regions Forum framework, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"Signing of about 70 agreements on cooperation and commercial contracts in the amount over $700 mln has become the deliverable," Golovchenko said.

The 7th Forum of Regions of Russia and Belarus ended on Tuesday.