Kremlin hopes inspection in troublesome Donbass area yields positive result

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin welcomes the agreement on carrying out an inspection in the troublesome area on the contact line in Donbass on Thursday with the participation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"All participants of the Contact Group, including the Russian side, want the ceasefire to be observed and are interested in any steps, which would result in defusing tensions on the contact line," Peskov said. He noted that such steps on inspecting the troublesome area that were agreed on "can be only welcomed."

"We will hope that this will really produce the desired effect," Peskov emphasized.

On Wednesday, Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said that the representatives of Ukraine and Donbass in the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center jointly with the OSCE members would carry out an inspection near the Shumy village at 2 p.m. on September 10.

Earlier, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, ordered the DPR troops to open fire to destroy Ukraine’s engineering installations along the contact line near Shumy that had been mounted there in violation of the agreements. The Ukrainian president’s office said on Sunday that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission had found no changes in the Ukrainian army’s positions near Shumy.