{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Developments in eastern Ukraine

Kremlin hopes inspection in troublesome Donbass area yields positive result

Earlier, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, ordered the DPR troops to open fire to destroy Ukraine’s engineering installations along the contact line

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin welcomes the agreement on carrying out an inspection in the troublesome area on the contact line in Donbass on Thursday with the participation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Read also
Donbass republics receive order to observe silence ahead of new ceasefire

"All participants of the Contact Group, including the Russian side, want the ceasefire to be observed and are interested in any steps, which would result in defusing tensions on the contact line," Peskov said. He noted that such steps on inspecting the troublesome area that were agreed on "can be only welcomed."

"We will hope that this will really produce the desired effect," Peskov emphasized.

On Wednesday, Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said that the representatives of Ukraine and Donbass in the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center jointly with the OSCE members would carry out an inspection near the Shumy village at 2 p.m. on September 10.

Earlier, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, ordered the DPR troops to open fire to destroy Ukraine’s engineering installations along the contact line near Shumy that had been mounted there in violation of the agreements. The Ukrainian president’s office said on Sunday that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission had found no changes in the Ukrainian army’s positions near Shumy.

Lavrov to hold talks with Chinese foreign minister on September 11 in Moscow
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Foreign Ministers Council
Read more
Russia will be next if Belarus collapses, Lukashenko tells Russian journalists
He said he had warned Vladimir Putin that "there is no way to resist it"
Read more
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Read more
New PD-14 plane engine to be equipped with artificial intelligence elements
According to the developer, introduction of AI elements in aviation engines control system is a world trend
Read more
Zvezda shipyard to construct 15 Arc7 tankers for Arctic LNG 2
The participants of Arctic LNG 2 approved earlier the construction of 15 Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in accordance with the project’s sea transportation strategy
Read more
Lavrov blasts Germany for snubbing Russian inquiries on Navalny
The top diplomat informed that recently Berlin refused to share information on the chemical analysis conducted by German military toxicologists in order not to allow Russia realize the extent of its knowledge of chemical substances
Read more
Roscosmos rejects reports of NASA’s refusal to buy seats on Soyuz for spring 2021
Next year, Russia will train international crews for its future Soyuz missions to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said
Read more
Tikhanovskaya says protests in Belarus were never directed against Russia
She urged Russians not to trust media reports and politicians that can harm relations between the peoples of both countries
Read more
Belarus state TV releases recording of Warsaw-Berlin phone call on incident with Navalny
When asked by the Polish official whether Navalny’s was really poisoned, the caller from Berlin said it doesn’t matter since any methods are good in warfare
Read more
Belarusian prime minister inoculated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, under the name of Sputnik V
Read more
Kremlin vows in spite of absence, Putin’s voice will be heard at 75th UN General Assembly
The spokesman earlier told TASS that Putin’s speech was expected to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the coronavirus pandemic has posed to the world
Read more
Americans, ‘young bourgeois’ behind protests in Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader gave an interview to Russia's leading media outlets on Tuesday, September 8
Read more
Russian, Serbian military to arrive in Belarus for military drills on September 10-15
Servicemen from Belarus, Russia and Serbia will practice joint actions on fighting terrorism, according to the Belarusian top brass
Read more
Belarus to go to war in case of Western aggression against Russia — Lukashenko
In August, the Belarusian president instructed the Defense Ministry to closely monitor the movement of NATO forces in Poland and Lithuania and also to alert troops on the Western border amid soaring tensions in this region
Read more
Opposition leader’s representative disappears in Belarus
Earlier, member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova went missing
Read more
Renowned Russian actor Efremov gets eight years in prison for vehicular manslaughter
The injured party and their attorneys stated that they supported the court’s decision and won’t appeal it
Read more
Kremlin disagrees that Navalny’s poisoning wasn’t diagnosed due to equipment
The spokesman reiterated the position of Moscow that if the fact of poisoning is established there will be an investigation
Read more
Belarusian activist Kolesnikova taken to Gomel Region — ex-presidential nominee’s team
The team demanded that the Belarusian authorities disclose Maria Kolesnikova’s whereabouts
Read more
Belarus' Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov pass through border control
Read more
Russia, Turkey, Iran united by goal to avoid Libyan scenario in Syria, top diplomat says
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that a "complete consensus does not exist anywhere"
Read more
The Lancet calls on Sputnik V vaccine developers to answer Western colleagues’ questions
Some scientists from US, Italian and other universities released an open letter to the Russian researchers, drawing their attention to some experiments depicted in the article, where, according to the letters’ authors, certain statistics anomalies could be detected
Read more
Lukashenko will hardly manage to dot all i’s during visit to Moscow, says analyst
The expert believes that further steps to build and develop the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be impeded by disproportions between the two partners, such as the size of their territory, the population and the GDP
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry expresses protest to German ambassador over Navalny accusations
Read more
Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries
The exercises are due on September 21-26, according to the Russian top brass
Read more
Lukashenko admits he ‘sat a bit too long' in presidential chair
Lukashenko has served as president of Belarus since 1994
Read more
Serbia freezes military exercises with other countries at EU demands over Belarus
The decision was voiced by Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin
Read more
Russian businessman transfers payment to Charite hospital for Navalny’s treatment
In August, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation to Moskovsky shkolnik
Read more
Press review: Is the Belarus protest movement doomed to fail and NATO aims for the Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 9
Read more
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors
Read more
Russia finishes tests of satellite lasers for advertisement from space
The upcoming artificial constellation of satellites will become the brightest star on the night sky, comparable to the brightness of Venus
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss many issues, including state debt of Belarus — Kremlin
"Work on pressing issues continues without interruptions at the level of experts and various agencies," Peskov said
Read more
Belarusian Coordination Council member Maria Kolesnikova detained at the border
According to the State Border Committee, she was passing through border control together with her associates Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov
Read more
Navalny situation should not affect implementation of Nord Stream, says senior diplomat
This is a commercial project, it should remain outside politics, Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Moscow City Court sentences war historian to 12.5 years for high treason
The prosecutor asked the court to sentence the defendant to 17 years at a high security prison
Read more
Russian Union of Journalists awards its Solidarity prize to Julian Assange
Assange decided to donate the monetary part of the prize to families of killed journalists
Read more
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador to discuss Navalny case
Moscow is looking to obtain the results of lab tests conducted by the Bundeswehr as well as the ‘evidence’ in possession of the German Foreign Ministry, according to the spokeswoman
Read more
Bulk deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in November - December, says Health Minister
Earlier, the Healthcare Ministry reported that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was released for civilian circulation
Read more
Allegations against Russia on Libya not corroborated by facts — Foreign Minister Lavrov
Some media earlier claimed that Russia uses Syria as a foothold to move arms and mercenaries to Libya
Read more
US confirms purchase of one seat in Soyuz spacecraft lifting off this fall
According to NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz, the agency will pay over $90 million for the seat and the accompanying services
Read more
Putin’s traditional Q&A session not planned this year, Kremlin says
The Russian president regularly addresses the nationwide audience during his annual 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' broadcast
Read more
At least 12 Russian vacationers catch coronavirus in Turkey
Two of them have been taken to hospital
Read more
Chuck Norris congratulates Yakutsk residents with City Day
On September 13, Yakutsk is due to celebrate its 388th anniversary
Read more
‘Pure nonsense’: Kremlin dismisses allegations claiming Russia seeks to swallow up Belarus
The Russian presidential spokesman emphasized the importance of the Belarusian president's visit to Moscow in light of the recent developments in Belarus
Read more
NSA whistleblower Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit
Earlier, his lawyer said that Snowden’s residence permit was expiring on April 30, 2020 but had been automatically extended until June 15, 2020 amid the coronavirus lockdown
Read more
Berlin is under pressure with use of anti-Russian card, Russian MP says
In turn, the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany said that they "do not speculate" on the possible consequences of the suspension or termination of the Nord Stream 2
Read more
Putin to lead Russian delegation to General Assembly's 75th session, to address it online
Putin plans to focus attention in his speech on the challenge presented to the world by the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Germany hands over Navalny’s test results to OPCW
Russia is a member of the OPCW
Read more
Lukashenko says there is unpublished fragment of intercepted conversation about Navalny
Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said the special services were now analyzing the materials
Read more
Belarusian opposition member Kolesnikova arrested in Minsk
Maria Kolesnikova has been placed in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk
Read more
Kremlin sees no risk that Germany will block Nord Stream 2 project
The Kremlin spokesman was asked to comment on the statements by a number of German politicians calling to suspend the implementation of the project
Read more