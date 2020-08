Major differences persist between Russian, US stances on strategic stability — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The next round of Russian-US strategic stability talks will take place on August 16-18 in Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov informed TASS on Monday.

"The consultations will take place on August 16-18 in Vienna," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea previously held talks on strategic stability on June 22 in Vienna.