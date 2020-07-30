Kremlin does not recognize Ukrainian citizenship of some Russians detained in Belarus

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow does not recognize the Ukrainian citizenship of some Russians detained in Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We do not recognize their Ukrainian citizenship. They are Russian citizens," the Kremlin representative emphasized. Answering the question what Moscow’s position will be if those detainees are released to Ukraine, the spokesman noted that first it is necessary to understand what they are accused of.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow hadn’t heard any accusations that the group’s members took part in fighting in south-eastern Ukraine, because earlier there had been no such official statements.