Kremlin expects incident with detention of Russians in Belarus to be clarified

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that Moscow does not yet have full information regarding the incident involving the detention of Russian citizens in Belarus and expects the situation to be clarified.

"Today our ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Ministry and with colleagues in Minsk. We hope that we will receive comprehensive information about what happened as a result of that communication and through communication channels between our special services," he said.

The Kremlin expects that all the rights of Russian citizens detained in Belarus will be observed.

"No doubt, we expect that all the rights of detained Russian citizens will be observed in full," the Kremlin spokesman said.