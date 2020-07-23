{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov announces receiving rank of Major General

Kadyrov also disclosed that he was transferred from the Ministry of the Interior to the Russian National Guard
© Chechen Republic's Head Press Service/TASS

GROZNY, July 23. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov announced that he has been assigned a rank of Major General.

"I took the announcement of this decision as I was supposed to: standing at attention. During the phone call, the President himself read the order and congratulated me with this event, wished me further success. It is a high praise that is worth a lot," Kadyrov wrote on his VK page Thursday.

The promotion order was not published.

Kadyrov also disclosed that he was transferred from the Ministry of the Interior to the Russian National Guard.

"I express my big gratitude to my dear brother, head of the [Federal Service of the National Guard Forces] Viktor Zolotov for his decision to transfer me from the Ministry of the Interior to the National Guard," the head of Chechnya added.

Kadyrov received a number of ranks and awards, including the Russia’s highest award - the title of Hero of the Russian Federation. In 2009, then-President Dmitry Medvedev promoted him to the special rank of Major General of Militsiya (former Russian police service). Besides, the head of Chechnya was given an order "For Merit to the Fatherland" IV class, and an Order of Courage.

Ramzan Kadyrov
