Putin discusses with Nazarbayev his upcoming visit to Moscow

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev, discussed with him his upcoming visit to Moscow and the situation in Syria, the Kremlin press service reported on Saturday.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took place. A number of issues related to Nursultan Nazarbayev’s upcoming working visit to Moscow were discussed. The Syrian crisis issue was raised as well," the press service said.

According to previous reports, on Friday, Nazarbayev met with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. They exchanged views on foreign policy issues, discussing, in particular, the Syrian settlement process.

Putin and Nazarbayev met in Moscow in early September. They discussed partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan, pressing regional and global issues. The incumbent Russian president and the first president of Kazakhstan often talk over the phone as well.