MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia consistently seeks to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on an interview by former Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov.

"No, it is out of the question," Peskov stated, when asked if the Kremlin’s policy towards Ukraine had changed following the end of Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s term. "There is a consistent policy aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," he added.