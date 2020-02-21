No date set for next Normandy Four summit yet — Kremlin

"No, there is no specific date. In order to hold this summit, we need to have a clear understanding of how and to what extent the agreements reached at the Paris summit have been implemented," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The date for the next Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit has not been set as yet, since not all agreements reached at the previous summit held in December 2019 have been implemented, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) summit took place in Paris on December 9, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to carry out the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donbass republics before the end of 2019. They also agreed to ensure disengagement of forces in three additional areas on the Donbass line of contact by March 2020.

The leaders also agreed to continue the talks in four months in Berlin after completing several steps aimed to ensure political regulation in Donbass.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the plans to hold the next Normandy Four meeting in April are just suggestions. He recommended that Kiev conclude the implementation of previous agreements before planning to take part in a new summit.