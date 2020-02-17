Russia sees no progress in implementing Normandy Four decisions, says Lavrov

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russia has so far seen no progress in complying with the decisions of the Normandy Four summit held in Paris, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday following the Munich Security Conference.

"So far, we have not seen any progress in any of the areas. The disengagement of forces and equipment has been hindered by Kiev," he said.

As for holding another summit, a new agenda must be formulated on the results of the implementation of the Normandy Four decisions, Sergey Lavrov revealed.

"Before convening a summit, it is necessary not only to implement all that we previously agreed on, but also to understand what set of decisions we are going to discuss at a new summit. But this must be done only after all the previous achievements see their realization," he stated.