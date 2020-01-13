Munich Security Conference chair praises ‘Putin’s method’ for Middle East

BERLIN, January 13. /TASS/. Chair of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger has praised the Russian leadership’s effective methods for resolving the crisis in the Middle East.

Ischinger, who chairs the world's leading forum for debating the most pressing challenges to international security, told ZDF TV channel that in order to have influence in the region one needs "political power of persuasion, clever diplomacy and military support if necessary." "This is the method that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is using to ensure his influence in Syria, Libya and certainly in the situation around Iran," Ischinger said.

Meanwhile, Ischinger criticized US President Donald Trump who had posted a tweet in support of protesters in Iran. "Providing too much support could result in the conflict escalation," the expert warned.