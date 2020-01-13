Munich Security Conference chair praises ‘Putin’s method’ for Middle East

BERLIN, January 13. /TASS/. Chair of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger has praised the Russian leadership’s effective methods for resolving the crisis in the Middle East.
Ischinger, who chairs the world's leading forum for debating the most pressing challenges to international security, told ZDF TV channel that in order to have influence in the region one needs "political power of persuasion, clever diplomacy and military support if necessary." "This is the method that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is using to ensure his influence in Syria, Libya and certainly in the situation around Iran," Ischinger said.
Meanwhile, Ischinger criticized US President Donald Trump who had posted a tweet in support of protesters in Iran. "Providing too much support could result in the conflict escalation," the expert warned.
National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions & protests have Iran “choked off”, will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and “don’t kill your protesters.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020
According to Tasnim News Agency, on January 11 a group of students gathered at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) to voice protest after the Iranian Air Force accepted full responsibility for Ukraine’s Boeing 737 crash. The demonstration in Tehran drew up to 3,000 people. Now the situation in the Iranian capital is calm, police reported.