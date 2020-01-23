Putin proposes holding summit of five permanent UN SC members in 2020

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs.
"Neglect of the past and discord in the face of threats may entail terrible consequences. We should have the courage to not only say so straightforwardly, but to do everything in our powers to protect and defend peace," Putin told the fifth World Holocaust Forum.
In his opinion, the United Nations’ five founding nations, five powers that bear special responsibility for the preservation of civilization, can and must set an example."
Putin indicated that he had already discussed this idea with some colleagues to hear their positive response.
The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council — Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain — in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient."