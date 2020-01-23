{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin proposes holding summit of five permanent UN SC members in 2020

The Russian president indicated that he had already discussed this idea with some colleagues to hear their positive response

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs.

"Neglect of the past and discord in the face of threats may entail terrible consequences. We should have the courage to not only say so straightforwardly, but to do everything in our powers to protect and defend peace," Putin told the fifth World Holocaust Forum.

Read also
Israeli president notes Russia’s role in struggle against antisemitism

In his opinion, the United Nations’ five founding nations, five powers that bear special responsibility for the preservation of civilization, can and must set an example."

Putin indicated that he had already discussed this idea with some colleagues to hear their positive response.

The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council — Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain — in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient."

Russian delegation to PACE ready to counter attempts to dispute its mandate, says MP
Earlier, the head of Ukraine’s delegation to PACE informed about the creation of a permanent group named Baltic Plus, comprising also Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia, tasked with "carrying on the policy that does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and condemns Russian occupation of Crimea, parts of eastern Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova"
Read more
China to boost partnership with Russia for the sake of global stability
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing And Moscow took some important steps in 2019, which made it possible to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation
Read more
Russia open for publication of WWII archives — top diplomat
The Polish and Latvian parliaments earlier approved resolutions placing equal responsibility for the start of World War II on the USSR and Nazi Germany
Read more
75% of Ukrainian citizens support free use of Russian language in private life
Some 15% of Ukrainian citizens residing in the southern and eastern part of the country think that Russian can receive official status in the country, according to the poll
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on US to heed signal about curtailing military presence in Syria
The diplomat recalled that the legitimate government in Damascus had not invited the US to Syria, nor had the UN Security Council issued any relevant resolutions
Read more
Putin offers top prosecutor position of envoy to North Caucasian Federal District
The decree has not been signed yet, according to the presidential press secretary
Read more
UN chief names four horsemen of apocalypse that threaten modern world
"Our world is edging closer to the point of no return," he said
Read more
Truth about WWII frequently hushed up deliberately abroad - Putin
According to the Russian president, when propaganda that distorts the truth about the war goes up to the level of state in foreign countries, nothing can be said against, since it would not be allowed
Read more
Russian space firm offers lunar transportation system independent of US orbital platform
The new Ryvok-2 transportation system concept offers a reusable lunar spacecraft as the delivery vehicle for the crew with the option of direct landing on the Moon’s surface
Read more
Russian and Syrian servicemen hold joint drills in port of Tartus
Commander of the joint drills Alexander Yuldashev said that "over 2,000 servicemen, seven surface ships and boats took part in the exercise"
Read more
Baghdad to send delegates to Russia, Ukraine, China to buy latest air defense — Iraqi MP
According to the high-ranking official, the lawmakers are looking into obtaining weapons in exchange for Iraqi oil shipments
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31BM interceptor fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Siberia drills
The pilots practiced various piloting elements in the entire range of altitudes at speeds of 1,500 km/h to 3,000 km/h, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Main task of new cabinet of ministers is to improve well-being of citizens — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the new cabinet of ministers will do everything possible to fulfill the assigned tasks
Read more
Russia needs strong presidential power, parliamentary republic is inadvisable — Putin
The Russian leader explained that for a normal operation of the parliamentary system, the political structure in the country should "develop over a course of a long time," like in Europe, where some parties have existed for centuries
Read more
Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter gets broadband communications system
The Ka-52 is the world’s sole helicopter, which is equipped with the high-speed data transmission system
Read more
Kremlin: Zelensky asked for meeting with Putin in Israel, but no time for lengthy talks
On January 23, the Russian president makes a working visit to Israel for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and international Holocaust Remembrance Day
Read more
New sea tanker enters service with Russia’s Northern Fleet
The new logistics support vessel underwent trials in the Barents Sea
Read more
Syrian government forces repel terrorists' attacks near Palmyra — media
According to Al-Masdar news portal, terrorists attacked army posts along the highway connecting Al-Sukhnah and Deir ez-Zor
Read more
Press review: Putin lays out sweeping constitutional reform and WADA to face legal battle
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, January 21
Read more
First Su-30 jets equipped with BrahMos missiles enter service in India
According to The Times of India, the BrahMos-equipped Sukhoi fighters will become a platform to keep a "strategic eye" over the Indian Ocean Region
Read more
‘Not chasing IBM and Google’: Russian scientists work on independent quantum computer
The aim is to develop a system based on logical qubits with an error correction that would be useful from a practical standpoint, according to the company engineer
Read more
NATO initiates dangerous games in space — Lavrov
Russia's acting foreign minister stressed that the US had "destroyed" two out of three major treaties in the area of strategic stability
Read more
Israel begins handover of buildings in Jerusalem’s Old City to Russian church — minister
The complex of buildings was built by the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society in 1986, on land bought by Tsar Alexander III in 1859
Read more
Israel values Putin's understanding of its security needs — foreign minister
During his visit to Israel on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum
Read more
Boris Johnson sought contact with Putin in Berlin, says high-ranking source
Earlier, the office of the British PM circulated a statement, quoting Johnson as saying during a brief contact with Putin that normalization of ties between the United Kingdom and Russia was impossible as long as Russia threatened the UK and its allies
Read more
Who’s who in Russia's new cabinet following the sweeping government reshuffle
The cabinet consists of 21 ministers, eight of whom were new appointees to their positions
Read more
Drone attack on Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim repelled
No one was hurt
Read more
Russia calls for new conclusion on Douma incident — envoy
Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said that "a mistake about Douma or possibly other incidents may have extremely serious consequences for stability and security in the whole world"
Read more
WHO's Emergency Committee to convene on novel coronavirus on January 22
The World Health Organization said that "the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will ascertain whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern"
Read more
Over 120 missiles for Russian S-400 systems delivered to Turkey, says source
According to the source, the delivery and acceptance act was signed by the Turkish and Russian sides in Ankara in early December, giving the start to a 20-month warranty maintenance period
Read more
Up to 450 militants attack Syrian forces in Idlib
The attacks killed nearly 40 Syrian troops, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
First 100 trains transport 85,000 passengers across Crimean Bridge
The peak traffic was observed on January 3 when 2,800 people were carried under the railway arch, according to the information center
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
Russia to live-fire S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems during drills in April
As part of the preparations for the exercise, the anti-aircraft gunners will be required to accomplish assignments within specified time limits in the basic disciplines of missile firing, technical, tactical and special training
Read more
Putin appoints deputies to Russian prime minister, eight new ministers
The new Russian government will consist of 21 ministers, twelve of whom served on the previous cabinet
Read more
Russia to create submillimeter radars to detect small drones
The technology will be converted into a product within five years, according to the producer
Read more
Shipbuilders to build five more Project 23130 logistic support tankers for Russian Navy
The same-type tanker will join the Northern Fleet in 2024
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Press review: Russia’s new PM culls cabinet and did the USSR help to create Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 22
Read more
Russia to deploy more radars in Arctic capable of spotting hypersonic targets, says source
After all the ten radars are deployed in the Russian Arctic, the "north-eastern missile-dangerous area will be fully covered by the ‘hunters’ for hypersonic targets," the source added
Read more
Russia slams US allegations about UN nonproliferation standards as mythmaking
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that voluntary refusal from uranium enrichment and development of the corresponding technical potential and research in this area are the sovereign right of states
Read more
Upgrade project for Russia’s missile warning system to be completed this year
The company plans to introduce artificial intelligence elements to the radar system’s electronics, according to the CEO
Read more
Upgraded BMP-2M combat vehicles to arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan
The upgraded combat vehicles feature an automatic fire control system that allows the commander and the gunner to act as a single whole during the day and at night
Read more
Summary of Russian-Israeli relations
The Soviet Union was the first to recognize de-jure the state of Israel
Read more
Third Project 22220 serial icebreaker to be laid by July 2020 — Baltic Shipyard
Two serial icebreakers of Project 22220 — Sibir and Ural — are currently under construction at the Baltic Shipyard
Read more
Kremlin says unaware of plans to give Ukrainian, Belarusian regions right to join Russia
On January 15, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed an order to create a task force to hammer out constitutional amendments
Read more
Putin curtails visit to Israel, Palestine — Kremlin
The Russian president will meet with the mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli national detained in Russia
Read more
BRICS may be expanded in future, says senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov sais that Russia is currently focused on activities on the BRICS+ platform, which "makes it possible for interested countries to find ways to cooperate with the group’s members"
Read more
Libyan National Army closes Tripoli airport for all aircraft, vows to down violators
The airport said on its Facebook page it was suspending operations until further notice
Read more
Press review: Has Libya gained from Berlin’s talks and will Assad break up Russia, Turkey
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, January 20
Read more