Irregularities in implementation of Russian-Turkish deal on Syria are possible — Kremlin

"Of course, we cannot rule out certain irregularities during the first stages, the situation is very difficult, and it cannot stabilize overnight. However, we carry out detailed and difficult work," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. There may be some irregularities in the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, adding that the situation cannot stabilize overnight.

"Currently, we are deploying our forces and equipment, as well as the forces and equipment of Syrian border guards in certain areas, which is already a positive factor, and it shows that there are concrete efforts being carried out in accordance with the agreements reached and stipulated in the memorandum," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman informed that Russian forces had established contacts with Kurdish representatives, ensuring the withdrawal process. "If the Kurdish units and equipment do not withdraw from the zone, border guards and our military police won’t stand between them [the Turkish and Kurdish forces] in this zone. And then, unfortunately, the Kurdish units will be left alone with the Turkish Armed Forces," Peskov added.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards have started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. Russia and Turkey will begin the joint patrolling of the area 150 hours later. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future.