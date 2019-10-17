Russian security chief stresses importance of enhancing cooperation with Brazil

BRASILIA, October 17. /TASS/. Russia finds it important to enhance cooperation with Brazil in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational crime, as well as cybersecurity cooperation, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Thursday during the meeting with Brazilian Minister of Institutional Security Augusto Heleno.

"We are confident in the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, as well as cooperation on cybersecurity issues," the Russian security chief said.

"We find it important to carry on constructive dialogue with Brazil on a bilateral basis and in multilateral formats," Patrushev stressed, noting that Russian-Brazilian consultations are held in Brasilia on the sidelines of the Meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) High Representatives for Security Issues.

The Russian official thanked the Brazilian side for organizing the conference. "We expect a constructive exchange of opinions on the key issues of ensuring global and regional security [during the BRICS meeting]," Patrushev said.

The Russian Security Council secretary is currently in Brazil on a two-day visit.