Russia favors resumption of strategic stability talks with US, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Washington will be ready to resume full-fledged strategic stability negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"We are in favor of resuming full-fledged negotiations on ensuring strategic stability and international security," the senior diplomat said, speaking during the presentation of a report titled "New understanding and ways of enhancing multilateral strategic stability" at a TASS press center. "We expect our counterparts across the pond to be ready for a meaningful and interested dialogue."
According to Ryabkov, Washington is reluctant to discuss the fact that "a multilateral approach towards arms control and strategic stability should take into account the nuclear capabilities of the United States’ NATO allies [the UK and France]."
On August 2, Washington formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States on December 8, 1987.
On August 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to analyze the threat level in the wake of the August 18 US test of the new cruise missile modification and take measures for preparing a tit-for-tat response.