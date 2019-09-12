Russia favors resumption of strategic stability talks with US, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Washington will be ready to resume full-fledged strategic stability negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We are in favor of resuming full-fledged negotiations on ensuring strategic stability and international security," the senior diplomat said, speaking during the presentation of a report titled "New understanding and ways of enhancing multilateral strategic stability" at a TASS press center. "We expect our counterparts across the pond to be ready for a meaningful and interested dialogue."