Moscow would like to hear Tehran’s opinion of latest JCPOA events — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow would like to have Tehran’s opinion of the international community’s efforts for preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Moscow on Monday.

"We would like to have your opinion of the latest events over the JCPOA," he said. "We’ve kept a close watch on the actions being taken and we will welcome them, if they pave the way out of the impasse and restore the normal operation of the JCPOA."

The future of the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program concluded in 2015 was called in question following the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018 and the introduction of oil export sanctions against Iran. On May 8, 2019 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared that Tehran was pausing some of its obligations under the nuclear deal and set a 60-day deadline for the other partakers to resume compliance with the deal. On July 7, Tehran proceeded with the second phase of suspending its participation in the deal to declare uranium enrichment above 3.67% level and warned it would reduce its commitments each 60 days if other participants refused to adhere to the achieved agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron came up with a plan for settling the JCPOA dispute. Under the proposed conditions Iran would be allowed to sell a certain amount of crude oil in exchange for some serious obligations. For instance, Tehran would have to resume compliance with the JCPOA, devise ways of easing tensions in the Persian Gulf and resume constructive talks over the development of missiles, regional problems and a plan for a period after 2025, when the nuclear deal’s term of operation will expire.