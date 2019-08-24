{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Resignation of Russian ambassador to UK normal occurrence - Kremlin

Yakovenko’s exit is not related to the deterioration of relations between Moscow and London, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Resignation of Alexander Yakovenko from the position of Russian Ambassador to the UK is not related to the deterioration of the relations between the countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"This is a regular rotation of diplomatic mission heads," he explained.

Peskov added that Yakovenko’s exit is not related to the deterioration of relations between Moscow and London.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Embassy to the UK informed that Yakovenko had relinquished his duties in London and left for Russia.

"24 August 2019 Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Mr Alexander Yakovenko relinquished his duties and departed to Russia," the embassy said in a statement published on its website. "Mr Ivan Volodin, Minister-Counsellor, will act as Charg· d'Affaires a.i."

Yakovenko was appointed ambassador to the UK in 2011.

