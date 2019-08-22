Russian, Indian top diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on August 27

PYATIGORSK /Stavropol Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will hold negotiations in Moscow on August 27, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Thursday’s briefing on the sidelines of the North Caucasian youth forum Mashuk.

"The foreign ministers will discuss the ways of further promoting bilateral cooperation and synchronize their watches for the schedule of upcoming contacts," she noted. "The focus will be on the preparations for the participation of the official Indian delegation in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum that will take place in Vladivostok on September 4-6, as well as the implementation of the annual [bilateral] summit."