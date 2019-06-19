Russian diplomat emphasizes need to maintain New START

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. There is a need to maintain New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) in order to ensure global peace and security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday, commenting on US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s statement that the Treaty was unlikely to be extended.

"We have taken note of this statement. Our position is no secret: we believe that the Treaty must be extended in order to ensure global peace and security," Ryabkov pointed out.

"Resolving the issue requires political will," the senior Russian diplomat added.

New START

New START, which came into force in 2011, limits Russia and the US to no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.

The Treaty is set to remain in effect for ten years (until 2021) unless a new document is signed to replace it. The document can also be extended for no more than five years (that is, until 2026) by mutual agreement of the parties.