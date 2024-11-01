12 people die in Vietnam during floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami

HANOI, November 1. /TASS/. At least 12 people were killed in the central part of Vietnam due to the flood, caused by Tropical Storm Trami, the VnExpress website reported.

The flood took lives of 12 residents of the Quang Bing Province, 7 people got injured; about 34,000 households got flooded, 5 fishing boats got sunk, the website says.

According to emergency services, the flood destroyed about 790 hectares of agricultural crops, over 700 hectares of fish farms, killed 500 head of cattle and 70,000 head of poultry. A significant damage to roads, sea dams and coastal infrastructure was also reported.

In late September, northern Vietnam was hit by Typhoon Yagi. Torrential rains and floods affected 26 Northern provinces and settlements, which contributed to 41% of GDP and 40% of the population. 298 people died and 35 went missing.