One of those hurt in Omsk refinery fire dies — governor

OMSK, August 26. /TASS/. One of those hurt in a fire at an oil refinery in Omsk has died. Six other workers harmed refused to stay in hospital, the Omsk Region’s governor, Vitaly Khotsenko, said on his Telegram channel.

"Six survivors have been given all necessary medical care. They refused to stay in hospital and were allowed to go home. Unfortunately, one person died. I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends," he wrote.

Kirill Morozov, the deputy CEO, told the media that the Omsk Refinery would provide assistance to the victim’s family, as well as all necessary support to the injured employees.

Earlier, at the oil refinery in Omsk there was a fire of technological equipment. The fire was localized on an area of 150 square meters. The refinery is operating in the normal mode. Khotsenko said the situation at the refinery was under control and the causes of the incident were being established. The Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings over a violation of industrial safety rules, which caused serious harm to human health by negligence.