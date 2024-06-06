Powerful explosion heard near Armenian town of Abovyan

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked a filling station near Abovyan, a town around 16 km northeast of the capital Yerevan, the Armenian Interior Ministry’s press service said.

"The 911 service received numerous reports about an explosion at a filling station on the second kilometer of the Yerevan-Sevan motorway. The blast started a fire. Rescue crews have been dispatched to the scene," the ministry said.

According to the press service, 12 rescue teams are working at the scene. An investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the republic’s interior ministry, Narek Sargsyan, told TASS at least five people were injured in the disaster.

"Five people have been hospitalized," he said. "Efforts to contain the fire are under way.".