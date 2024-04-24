Energy facilities catch fire in Russia’s Smolensk Region following drone attacks

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Energy facilities in two districts of Russia’s western region of Smolensk have caught fire, presumably following Ukrainian drone attacks, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

"Our region has once again become the target of a Ukrainian drone attack. The Russian army’s air defenses are being used against aerial targets. The enemy’s attack on civilian energy facilities in the Smolensky and Yartsevsky districts caused fires," the noted.

Anokhin added that rescuers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry were dealing with the aftermath of the attacks, and urged local residents to stay calm.