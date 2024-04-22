Fire kills three, injures two at plant in central Russia’s Voronezh

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Three people were killed and another two were injured as a fire occurred at an electrical repair plant in central Russia’s Voronezh, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"A fire on an area of 500 square meters has been extinguished. Three people were killed and two others were injured as a result of the fire," the ministry said.

The fire report came at 8:55 a.m. Moscow time (6:55 a.m. GMT - TASS) on Monday. More than 60 firefighters and 20 pieces of equipment took part in the firefighting operation.