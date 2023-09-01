Russia says its forces destroyed Ukrainian sea drone moving to attack Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a sea drone in the Black Sea that Kiev had launched in an attempt to strike the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"At 11:15 p.m. Moscow time on September 1, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge with a semi-submersible uncrewed surface vessel. The Ukrainian sea drone was timely detected and destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance. The ministry said that this had allowed the naval air force on August 29-30 to foil an attempt by a Ukrainian special operations unit to land on the Crimean coast and carry out terrorist attacks.