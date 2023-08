GENICHESK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on the Chongar Bridge and the settlement of Chongar in the Kherson Region with Storm Shadow missiles, the region’s acting governor Vladimir Saldo said on Sunday.

"Kiev’s terrorists shelled the Chongar Bridge and the settlement of Chongar with NATO’s Storm Shadows. The bridge was damaged by a missile, but the most vile thing done by the Kiev regime is that a school in the settlement was hit," he wrote on his Telegram channel.