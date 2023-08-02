Chisinau police detain driver who crashed into Russian embassy gates

CHISINAU, August 2. /TASS/. The Moldovan police have detained a Chisinau driver who crashed into the Russian embassy gates and fled the scene.

"The policemen who had arrived at the site established that a man who was driving a Mercedes car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Chisinau and then fled the scene. When the police tracked down the driver and reached him, the man refused to stop and damaged two other cars along the way. After that, the driver was detained," the Chisinau police said in a statement on its website.

A Russian embassy employee told TASS that the driver has mental health problems. "The police told us he is under clinical supervision, he has mental health issues. He has been detained. A criminal case has been opened. Thanks to the policemen guarding the embassy, the building was not damaged and no one was injured," the diplomat said.

The police are still investigating the incident.